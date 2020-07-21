Several big hotel chains to require guests to wear face masks

Several hotel chains will now require guests wear face coverings in public spaces.
The American Hotel and Lodging Association has released industry-wide guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.
The group, whose members include Mariott, Hilton, Hyatt, Loews Hotel, Radisson, Wyndam and IHG, says hotels will mandate face masks and social distancing.
They also outlined protocols for contactless reservations, check-ins, payments and room service.
Marriott CEO says his company’s new safety procedures goes into effect July 27.