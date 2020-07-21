Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Several big hotel chains to require guests to wear face masks

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Several hotel chains will now require guests wear face coverings in public spaces.

The American Hotel and Lodging Association has released industry-wide guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

The group, whose members include Mariott, Hilton, Hyatt, Loews Hotel, Radisson, Wyndam and IHG, says hotels will mandate face masks and social distancing.

They also outlined protocols for contactless reservations, check-ins, payments and room service.

Marriott CEO says his company’s new safety procedures goes into effect July 27.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday #OneMinuteForecast 7/21

NDC 7/21

Tuesday's Forecast: Mostly sunny & warmer

Bisman Power of 100 NPCA

Flickertails baseball

Dog Bone Dangers

Scam Calls

Making Benches

Litter by the River

Grain Bin Temperatures

COVID-19 & Dairy Farmers

Bismarck Bobcats

Sabre Dogs Baseball

Monday, July 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

McLean County Sheriff's Deputy

Garrison Council Change

Capitol Shakespeare part 1

Capitol Shakespeare Part 2

Electric Co-Op

Miss Rodeo ND

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss