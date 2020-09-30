Severe lice infestation linked to Georgia girl’s death; parents charged

National News

by: The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

IVEY, Ga. (AP) — Investigators say a 12-year-old Georgia girl may have died as an indirect result of a severe lice infestation that may have gone on for years.

The details on the death of Kaitlyn Yozviak were discussed during a preliminary hearing Monday.

A Wilkinson County judge ruled there is enough evidence for second-degree murder charges against parents Mary Katherine “Katie” Horton and Joey Yozviak to go forward to a grand jury.

Authorities say medical records show Kaitlyn died from cardiac arrest with a secondary cause being severe anemia.

Hilton says repeated bites from the lice lowered the girl’s blood iron levels, possibly causing anemia and triggering the cardiac attack.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

