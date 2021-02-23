Severely burned homeless Denver puppy defies odds, finds forever home

National News

by: Dara Bitler, KDVR,

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — A severely burned homeless puppy rescued in November has defied the odds and found a forever home, according to a Denver animal shelter.

DFL

Robbie, a 1-year-old Labrador retriever mix, was brought to Dumb Friends League (DFL) the day before Thanksgiving with severe burns from his head to his tail.  

“They were probably the most severe burns I’ve ever seen. It was touch and go at the beginning,” said Judy Saldana, DFL’s veterinary services team lead. “He was very thin, and we just didn’t know how his body was going to be able to bounce back from that kind of injury.”

After months of treatment, Robbie made a full recovery and was adopted into a loving home, DFL said.

Here are some photos of Robbie with his new family.

  • DFL
  • DFL
  • DFL
  • DFL
  • DFL
  • DFL
  • DFL
  • DFL

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/23

A messy morning and evening commute

NDC FEB 23

Mental Health Routine

Region 6 Basketball

Region 5 Basketball

Region 3 Basketball

BSC Fans

Vaccines Available

Dispensary Closed

SVUW Under Goal

Minot Scheels to Move

Monday, February 22nd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Catalytic Converters

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/22

Airport Passengers

Ice Dams

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/22

ATW: Get to Know the Glenburn Girl's Basketball Team

ATW: Regional Basketball Preview

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News