BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Department of Justice investigated seven reports of human trafficking in 2015. The numbers have been growing fairly steadily since and last year jumped sharply with 27 cases added.

But officials told The Billings Gazette that sex trafficking and related crimes have always been present in the state. Now there’s more focus on fighting the problem. That includes two Division of Criminal Investigation agents assigned full-time to trafficking cases and involvement from the FBI and non-profit advocacy groups.

They’re dealing with a changing problem as the young women and girls who are often targeted disappear from the streets only to reappear on websites for prostitution.