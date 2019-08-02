Sharing his message with the World

“Your life matters.”

That’s the mental health message a Farmer is sharing with the world.

This Wisconsin maze has had different designs over the years, but this year, owners decided to focus on suicide prevention.

It includes the National Suicide Hotline Number, which is 1-800-273-talk or 1-800-273-8255.



“Everybody is somebody’s most important person. If we can make a difference if we save a life this fall… that’s worth it.”, said John Govin, Co-Owner of Govin’s Meats & Berries.

The maze also has an area for kids that focuses on anti-bullying efforts.