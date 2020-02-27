Shark Tank host lost nearly $400K in scam

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

‘Shark Tank’ investor and host Barbara Corcoran is used to making million-dollar deals, so it may surprise you to learn she lost nearly $400,000 in a phishing scam.

Corcoran said someone emailed a fake invoice to her bookkeeper earlier this week. They used her assistant’s email address, but with one misspelled letter. The bookkeeper didn’t catch it and wired $389,000 to the email address.

When the bookkeeper later followed up with an email to the assistant’s correct address, they realized what had happened. By then, it was too late and the scammer had ‘disappeared.’

Corcoran tweeted: “Lesson learned: be careful when you wire money!”

Authorities are still investigating, but it doesn’t look like she will be getting her money back.

Nearly 30,000 people were victims of phishing attacks last year. That’s when hackers pretend to be a trustworthy source to convince you to share personal data.

To be safe, it’s important to make sure the sender is authentic before clicking on a link.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/27"

Why do we have Leap Year?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why do we have Leap Year?"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/27"

Thursday Forecast: Scattered snow with warmer temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Scattered snow with warmer temps"

Stay Active, not Sedentary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stay Active, not Sedentary"

ND SUPERINTENDENT DUI ARREST

Thumbnail for the video titled "ND SUPERINTENDENT DUI ARREST"

Noxious Weeds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Noxious Weeds"

Land Reclamation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Land Reclamation"

Heavy Equipment Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heavy Equipment Training"

Bond Vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bond Vote"

Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Fire Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Fire Update"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/26"

Ash Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ash Wednesday"

Rebuilding Lives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rebuilding Lives"

MHA Ice Plunge

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHA Ice Plunge"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/26"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/26"

Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny with small chances for snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny with small chances for snow"

MINOT FIRE UPDATE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MINOT FIRE UPDATE"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge