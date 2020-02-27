Shark Tank host lost nearly $400K in scam

‘Shark Tank’ investor and host Barbara Corcoran is used to making million-dollar deals, so it may surprise you to learn she lost nearly $400,000 in a phishing scam.

Corcoran said someone emailed a fake invoice to her bookkeeper earlier this week. They used her assistant’s email address, but with one misspelled letter. The bookkeeper didn’t catch it and wired $389,000 to the email address.

When the bookkeeper later followed up with an email to the assistant’s correct address, they realized what had happened. By then, it was too late and the scammer had ‘disappeared.’

Corcoran tweeted: “Lesson learned: be careful when you wire money!”

Authorities are still investigating, but it doesn’t look like she will be getting her money back.

Nearly 30,000 people were victims of phishing attacks last year. That’s when hackers pretend to be a trustworthy source to convince you to share personal data.

To be safe, it’s important to make sure the sender is authentic before clicking on a link.