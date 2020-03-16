Sheriff: Boy killed at random in Idaho mobile home shooting

National News
Posted: / Updated:

HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho (AP) — A young boy was shot and killed in his Idaho home Sunday night in what investigators are calling a random act of violence.

The man suspected in the shooting was yelling about the end of the world before opening fire in the small town mobile home park, witnesses told Boise television station KTVB.

The Boise County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Benjamin Michael Poirier of Emmett was arrested shortly after the shooting. He has been charged with first-degree murder and has not yet been appointed an attorney, according to court documents.

Poirier has no known connection to the boy or his family, investigators said.

Jon Dufresne, who owns the mobile home park in the small town of Horseshoe Bend about 30 miles north of Boise, said the man was firing his gun at random and pounding on doors.

“Just an outsider — not from town, doesn’t know anybody in the park, just chose this place. Left his car down the road, walked around with a gun shouting, ‘It’s the end of the world,’ ‘It’s time to die,’ things like that,” Dufresne said. “Eventually one family answered the door, and opened the door, and he shot inside.”

Boise County Chief Deputy Steve Dorau said one of the bullets struck a child inside, killing him. He was a fifth-grader at a local school, under the age of 12. The child’s name was not released.

“He was the sweetest, most polite little boy,” Dufresne said. “His family was one of the nicest families I know of.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/17"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/17"

A sunny and warmer St. Patrick's Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "A sunny and warmer St. Patrick's Day"

Mike Seminary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mike Seminary"

Working Out

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working Out"

Heaven's Helpers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heaven's Helpers"

Senior Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Center"

Styles Inc and Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Styles Inc and Coronavirus"

Social Services

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Services"

Monday, March 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, March 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Coronavirus Community Caravan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Community Caravan"

Daycare Still Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daycare Still Open"

Feeding the Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Feeding the Kids"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/16"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/16"

Monday Forecast: A cool start to the new work week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: A cool start to the new work week"

Trinity Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity Health"

Miller Elementary Bike Helmets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Miller Elementary Bike Helmets"

SPRING BREAK EXTENDED

Thumbnail for the video titled "SPRING BREAK EXTENDED"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge