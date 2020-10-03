Shia LaBeouf charged with misdemeanor battery, petty theft

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, Shia LaBeouf arrives at the 23rd annual Hollywood Film Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. LaBeouf has been charged on Sept. 24, 2020, with misdemeanor battery and petty theft. Prosecutors allege that the 34-year-old actor fought with a man named Tyler Murphy and took his hat on June 12, according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, Oct. 1, from the Los Angeles city attorney. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shia LaBeouf has been charged with misdemeanor battery and petty theft.

Prosecutors allege that the 34-year-old actor fought with a man named Tyler Murphy and took his hat, according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday from the Los Angeles city attorney.

The charges were filed on Sept. 24 for the June 12 incident.

A representative for LaBeouf did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

LaBeouf, who first gained fame as a teenager on the Disney Channel show “Even Stevens,” is known for his roles in 2007’s “Transformers,” 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull,” and last year’s “Honey Boy,” a film he also wrote about his relationship with his father.

He has had several run-ins with the law during his career, including a 2017 New York arrest for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct that was captured on a livestream video. He was sent to court-mandated rehabilitation for the incident.

