Shine your light for firefighters on May 4

National News

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy/NFFF)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On May 4, 2020, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) will be joining in the celebration of International Firefighters’ Day which began on May 4, 1999, after the deaths of five Australian firefighters in a wildland fire.

New this year, the NFFF is asking members of the public to light their homes in “red” on May 4-5 to celebrate International Firefighters’ Day. They ask that families share their stories on social media using #ShineYourLight4Firefighters.

Since March 2020, reported from various outlets across the country, over 30 fire and EMS responders have succumbed to COVID-19, NFFF says.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Badlands Big Sticks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badlands Big Sticks"

Paulette's Retirement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Paulette's Retirement"

Slashing State Budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "Slashing State Budget"

Comic Shop Marathon

Thumbnail for the video titled "Comic Shop Marathon"

Robert One Minute 5-2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-2"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-2-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-2-20"

DCB Hockey coach

Thumbnail for the video titled "DCB Hockey coach"

Rugby Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rugby Softball"

Case Numbers Update for May 2nd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers Update for May 2nd"

NDHSAA cancels spring season

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSAA cancels spring season"

No Confirmed Cases in Mercer County

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Confirmed Cases in Mercer County"

Ternes Wedding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ternes Wedding"

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Bismarck New Coach Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck New Coach Interview"

Friday, May 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Oil Prices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Prices"

Workforce Coordination Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Workforce Coordination Center"

Belcourt Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Belcourt Family"

Motocross in Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motocross in Williston"

Grad Photos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grad Photos"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge