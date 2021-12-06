Shoplifter deploys bear spray, Colorado Walmart evacuated

The aromatherapy room spray was sold at about 55 Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from February 2021 through October 2021. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Colorado authorities say a Walmart store was evacuated after a shoplifter deployed bear spray against several employees.

Officers responded to the Greeley Walmart on Sunday afternoon after receiving multiple reports about bear spray being deployed.

Workers had tried to detain a male shoplifter but he allegedly assaulted the workers, spayed them with the bear spray, and then fled in a vehicle prior to police arrival.

Emergency crews treated at least five people for exposure to bear spray, which can painfully irritate a person’s eyes, skin, and lungs.

The store was evacuated as a safety precaution and was to remain closed while the residual spray was cleaned up.