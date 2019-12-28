Shoppers petition Target to stop using plastic bags

PEMBROKE PINES, FLORIDA – AUGUST 21: Target store shopping carts are seen in the parking lot on August 21, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Target Corps. stock price soared after the retailer topped earnings expectations as the company announced that second-quarter profits jumped 17% to $938 million, while revenues rose to $18.4 billion, up 3.6% increase from the year-ago quarter. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

There’s a push to get Target to get rid of plastic bags for good.

A change.org petition has collected more than 459,000 signatures.

It was addressed to Target’s CEO Brian Cornell and other officials with the company.

The petition says getting rid of plastic bags “won’t be convenient to us, but it is time to act.”

According to the movement, Target’s plastic bags “are choking the earth.”

Target says it’s been working for solutions that are environmentally-friendly.

They say that includes making plastic bags that are partly made from recycled materials.