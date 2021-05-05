Shortage on flowers, vases for Mother’s Day

If you are buying flowers this Mother’s Day, you might notice that some blooms are not available this year or could be more expensive.

WDBJ7’s Kate Capodanno spoke with a Roanoke, Virginia florist about the inventory challenges and why they’re happening.

It’s a busy week – snipping and styling these blooms ahead of Mother’s Day.

For the last 40 years, George’s Flowers has been putting together arrangements for the holiday. This year’s no different, but there are more challenges.

“Due to COVID we are experiencing shortages in virtually every aspect of our industry.”

That means there are less flowers, less vases and even less ways to get supplies shipped to the store.

“So we have been scrambling. And this isn’t something that just popped up. We were warned two months ago that shortages were going to be occurring for multi, multi reasons.”

On top of the pandemic, there are less plants coming in from South America.

“In South America, they’ve had cool cloudy, and rainy weather in February and March and there are just no blooms without big, bright sun up there.”

Despite the challenges, George’s is still able to fill orders. However, the prices and types of arrangements might be a little different than in years past.

“We tried to modify to stay within our price points. There are some things that are slightly higher.”

So if you plan to get a loved one a bouquet or a blossom, George’s encourages folks to keep an open mind.

“You should be flexible in your shopping because all flowers are pretty, all flowers.”