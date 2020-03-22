Singer Rihanna donates $5 million in response to COVID-19 pandemic

by: Kristina D'Amours

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 2, 2019, file photo, singer Rihanna poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards in central London. Rihanna will receive the President’s Award during the 51st NAACP Image Awards this month, the NAACP announced Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2020. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

(WWLP) — Singer Rihanna and her foundation, Clara Lionel Foundation, announced the generous contribution of $5 million to the coronavirus relief efforts Saturday.

According to the foundation’s website the donation will go to organizations to immediately mobilize a broad response working with “on-the-ground partners” that include:

Funds will support:

  • Local food banks serving at-risk communities and the elderly in the United States;
  • Acceleration of testing and care in countries like Haiti and Malawi, as well as the mobilization of resources and additional capacity and support for Native communities;
  • Protective equipment for frontline health workers and diagnostic labs, the establishment and maintenance of intensive care units, and acceleration of the development of vaccines and other therapies across the globe;
  • Healthcare worker training, virus prevention and containment in countries that will be on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response; and,
  • Distribution of critical respiratory supplies

When we first began this year, never could we have imagined how COVID-19 would so dramatically alter our lives. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from, this pandemic will affect us all. And for the world’s most vulnerable, the worst may be yet to come.

Clara Lionel Foundation

Clara Lionel Foundation is a non-profit organization found by Rihanna in 2012. Its mission is to support and fund “groundbreaking and effective education, health and emergency response programs around the world.”

