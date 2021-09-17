Sioux City mom accused of throwing baby son, causing life-threatening injuries

Avigahi Cheron. Photo courtesy of the Woodbury County Jail.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A baby boy was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after his mother allegedly threw him out of frustration.

According to court documents, Avigahi Cheron, 20, was watching her baby boy, who is approximately 16-months old. After her baby would not stop crying, Cheron picked him up and threw him about six feet. The baby’s head struck the armrest of a chair and sustained a skull fracture.

Cheron admitted to police she had a long day at work, causing her to feel tired and frustrated.

Documents said the baby was taken to a children’s hospital in Omaha, suffering life-threatening injuries as a result of the assault.

Cheron was arrested and booked in the Woodbury County Jail. She is charged with child endangerment with serious injury and is held on a $10,000 bond.

