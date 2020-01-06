Sioux Falls company awards $10 million in holiday bonuses

(AP) — A Sioux Falls company has awarded holiday bonuses its 120 employees likely won’t forget.

Myrl & Roy’s Paving gave its workers $10 million in bonuses ranging from $5,000 to $400,000 depending on length of employment and job duties.

One of the owners, Sue Unzelman, says they wanted to thank the employees for their hard work and loyalty. Unzelman and her siblings are selling the second-generation company to L.G. Everist, a rock mining company with pits and quarries in the region.

Myrl & Roy’s Paving began over five decades ago after Myrl Unzelman and Roy Schultz bought a $500 dump truck.