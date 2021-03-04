Sioux Falls mother facing charges after children ate THC candy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Sioux Falls mother is facing charges after her two young children ate some gummy candy laced with THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

Police say the 28-year-old woman brought the children, ages 4 and 7, to the hospital Tuesday night after they found the gummies in her purse while she was driving and ate some.

Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens says the children were checked and are OK.

He says police are recommending charges of abuse and neglect, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.