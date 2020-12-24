Sioux Falls officials use fireworks, cannons to scare geese from airport

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls officials are using fireworks and cannons to scare geese away from the city’s airport.

The city’s animal control officers typically see thousands of geese migrate into the city as ponds freeze. They say their goal is to keep the airport, the surrounding area clear and a nearby golf course clear of geese so they use pyrotechnics and propane cannons to scare them away.

Animal Control Supervisor Julie DeJong tells KELO-TV that the cannons fire only air and are environmentally friendly.

The officers usually fire off their pyrotechnics and cannons during the daytime; geese typically don’t fly at night.

KX News Trending Stories