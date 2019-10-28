Sioux Falls police: Homicide victim, suspect acquainted

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police say the man who was fatally shot in Sioux Falls over the weekend and the man suspected of killing him knew each other and didn’t get along.

During a briefing Monday, police spokesman Sam Clemens says the 36-year-old Sioux Falls man suspected in the fatal shooting is still at large. Clemens says witnesses told police there were two shots to the victim’s head.

The shooting happened in a downtown parking lot about 1 a.m. Saturday. Police say there was an altercation involving the men and that the public is not in danger.

Police are also looking for two vehicles that might be connected to the shooting. The vehicles are described as a gray sedan and a white SUV. No other information on the vehicles was provided.