Sioux Falls woman has plea change hearing in infant’s death

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Sioux Falls woman who has pleaded not guilty in the 1981 death of her newborn has a hearing to change her plea.

Fifty-nine-year-old Theresa Bentaas is charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of her infant who became known as Baby Andrew.

A motorist spotted the newborn, wrapped in a blanket, in a ditch in Sioux Falls on Feb. 28, 1981. An autopsy determined the infant died of exposure.

After a few leads and attempts to contact the parents of the baby, the case went cold. Decades later when the case was revived and with advancements in DNA matching, police identified Bentaas as the mother. The Argus Leader reports the change of plea hearing is Oct. 8.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Political News

More Politics

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest State News

See More State News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories