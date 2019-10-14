Small asteroid will zip past Earth tonight in a ‘close’ approach

Tonight, around 5:53 p.m. Central Time, a small asteroid about 115 feet in diameter will buzz past Earth within 930,000 miles of our planet.

That might not seem very close — it’s four times the distance from the Earth to the Moon.

But when various space organizations consider anything within 4.6 million miles of Earth to be “potentially hazardous,” asteroid 2019 TA7 is having a positively close encounter with our big blue marble.

It’s also the closest approach to Earth by this particular asteroid in 111 years — the last time asteroid 2019 TA7 came as close to Earth as it will tonight was October 14, 1904.

No one is predicting an asteroid impact. But they are predicting it will be back in 2021 for another close approach, though not as close as this year.