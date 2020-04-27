Small business loan program restarts, runs into snags

FILE – In this April 2, 2020 file photo, a notice of closure is posted at The Great Frame Up in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich. The government is closing in on the $349 billion lending limit on its Paycheck Protection Program that is sending relief money to the nation’s small businesses. The Small Business Administration says that it has approved more than 1.6 million loans worth more than $339 billion. The program will likely reach its ceiling Thursday, April 16. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The second round of loan applications for the government’s small business relief program has been slowed by computer issues at the Small Business Administration.

Lenders are complaining that they can’t get their applications into the SBA system that processes and approves loans. The agency says it notified lenders Sunday that it was limiting the number of applications any lender could submit at once.

The head of the Consumer Bankers Association says the SBA’s change was too last-minute — bankers had already sent large batches of applications to the agency, not knowing that a new procedure was being planned.

The first round of loan applications was also slowed by computer issues at the SBA. The agency began accepting applications for $310 billion in loans Monday morning.