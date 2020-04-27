Breaking News
Governor says businesses will be allowed to reopen this weekend; under new guidelines
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Small business loan program restarts, runs into snags

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 2, 2020 file photo, a notice of closure is posted at The Great Frame Up in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich. The government is closing in on the $349 billion lending limit on its Paycheck Protection Program that is sending relief money to the nation’s small businesses. The Small Business Administration says that it has approved more than 1.6 million loans worth more than $339 billion. The program will likely reach its ceiling Thursday, April 16. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The second round of loan applications for the government’s small business relief program has been slowed by computer issues at the Small Business Administration.

Lenders are complaining that they can’t get their applications into the SBA system that processes and approves loans. The agency says it notified lenders Sunday that it was limiting the number of applications any lender could submit at once.

The head of the Consumer Bankers Association says the SBA’s change was too last-minute — bankers had already sent large batches of applications to the agency, not knowing that a new procedure was being planned.

The first round of loan applications was also slowed by computer issues at the SBA. The agency began accepting applications for $310 billion in loans Monday morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/27"

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/27"

TIPS AND TRICKS: SUGAR SCRUB

Thumbnail for the video titled "TIPS AND TRICKS: SUGAR SCRUB"

Monday forecast: Increasing clouds & warm temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday forecast: Increasing clouds & warm temperatures"

Garden Mill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Garden Mill"

Raising North Dakota: Parents and teachers adjust to new norm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: Parents and teachers adjust to new norm"

Dickinson gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson gymnastics"

BSC ESports

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC ESports"

Driveway Concert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Driveway Concert"

Seamstress Making Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seamstress Making Masks"

Fire Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Safety"

Other vaccines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Other vaccines"

Retirement Planning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Retirement Planning"

Senior Living Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senior Living Testing"

Robert One Minute 4-26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-26"

Earnest Bell Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Earnest Bell Basketball"

Broadway construction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Broadway construction"

Law Firm and Restaurant show thanks to first responders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Law Firm and Restaurant show thanks to first responders"

NDSU Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDSU Draft"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge