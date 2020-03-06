Smartphone usage may worsen headaches

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this April 8, 2019, file photo, a woman browses her smartphone in Philadelphia. Accidental cuts and bruises to the face, head and neck from cellphones are sending increasing numbers of Americans to the emergency room, according to a study that estimates 76,000 cases over nine years. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Your smartphone might be making your headaches worse. That’s according to a new study out of India.

Researchers looked at 400 people who suffer headaches, including migraines and tension headaches. They found smartphone use did not cause more headaches, but it was associated with more headaches severe enough to require pain relievers.

That medication didn’t relieve pain as well as it did in those who do not use smartphones. Smartphone users are also more likely to experience aura, a visual disturbance associated with migraines and epilepsy.

The researchers aren’t sure why smartphone use is associated with an increase and more resilient headache pain. They think it could be due to eye strain, or bending your neck to look at the screen.

