Smells of the year: A ‘2020 scented’ candle honors lockdown and Tiger King

National News

by: Kelly Anne Beile

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In case you’d like to dwell on how unpredictable 2020 has been, the candle company Flaming Crap has revealed a new ‘2020 Scent’ candle.

With four smells “synonymous with this year,” the layered candle includes scents of banana bread, hand sanitizer, DIY and woody musks, alongside budget aftershave with an earthy essence — a scent only ‘Tiger King’s’ Joe Exotic would use to attract his next mate.

The company says it’s not about the aromas complimenting one another (because they likely won’t), but they think it works because “a slightly off scent seems rather fitting for the year of a global pandemic.”

For anyone baffled by the mixture of chosen scents, the company says banana bread and hand sanitizer are in reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the obsession of many to take up the hobby of baking bread under lockdown. The “DIY and woody musks” are a nod to the trend of folks doing their own home improvements, while “budget aftershave and an earthy essence” is meant to evoke the presence of the Tiger King himself.

The candle is created with vegan kerasoy wax, recycled labels & packaging and is available for $19.50 from Flaming Crap’s website for pre-order.

The candle has up to 30 hours burn time, which gives you about 7.5 hours to enjoy each fragrant layer, according to the company’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News At 5:50am Forecast 11-6-20

FURRY FRIDAY NOV 6

NDC NOV 6

Turkey Trot

High School Volleyball

Mandan Football

St. Mary's Football

SYSK: Jake Thrailkill

Turtle Mountain COVID Exec Orders

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/5

KX Conversation: Brenton Nesemeier, a Field Epidemiologist on contact tracing

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/5

Thursday's Forecast: Last last day of widespread 70s

Girl Scouts New Adventure

NDC NOV 5

Bismarck Volleyball

Minot Volleyball

Velva Football

Century Football

Beulah Football

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss