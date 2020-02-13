Snapchat unveils mental health feature

Bullied online? There’s an app for that…sort of.

Snapchat is rolling out a new feature called “Here For You”.

It works by populating self-help information when users search topics like anxiety, depression, suicide and bullying.

Users can also connect with mental health experts through the app. Snapchat is just the latest social media platform to address cyberbullying.

Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook all have tools to try to help manage online harassment.

But Snapchat is extremely popular among teens, which is the age group that reports the most online bullying. More than half of kids and teens say they’ve been victims of cyberbullying.

