Snow closes Yellowstone road earlier than expected

FILE – This Nov. 21, 2016, file photo shows Emigrant Peak towering over the Paradise Valley in Montana north of Yellowstone National Park, the day U.S. officials announced a ban on new mining claims across more than 30,000 acres in the area. Opponents of mining near Yellowstone National Park are challenging a decision by Montana environmental regulators to allow a Canadian company to explore for precious metals just north of the park. The Park County Environmental Council and Greater Yellowstone Coalition sued the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and Lucky Minerals, Inc. on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in state district court. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Snowfall has closed a road in Yellowstone National Park for the season.

Snow, wind and ice prompted park officials to close the road over Dunraven Pass on Tuesday. The route from Tower Fall to Canyon Junction has remained closed ever since.

Park officials hadn’t planned to close the road until this coming Tuesday but announced Friday they will keep the road closed until next spring.

Other roads in the park will remain open until Nov. 4, weather permitting. The route from the North Entrance to the Northeast Entrance remains open year-round.

Yellowstone opens to snowmobiles each year in mid-December.