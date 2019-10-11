Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Snow closes Yellowstone road earlier than expected

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Nov. 21, 2016, file photo shows Emigrant Peak towering over the Paradise Valley in Montana north of Yellowstone National Park, the day U.S. officials announced a ban on new mining claims across more than 30,000 acres in the area. Opponents of mining near Yellowstone National Park are challenging a decision by Montana environmental regulators to allow a Canadian company to explore for precious metals just north of the park. The Park County Environmental Council and Greater Yellowstone Coalition sued the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and Lucky Minerals, Inc. on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, in state district court. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Snowfall has closed a road in Yellowstone National Park for the season.

Snow, wind and ice prompted park officials to close the road over Dunraven Pass on Tuesday. The route from Tower Fall to Canyon Junction has remained closed ever since.

Park officials hadn’t planned to close the road until this coming Tuesday but announced Friday they will keep the road closed until next spring.

Other roads in the park will remain open until Nov. 4, weather permitting. The route from the North Entrance to the Northeast Entrance remains open year-round.

Yellowstone opens to snowmobiles each year in mid-December.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/11"

Snow Continues For Most Of The Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Continues For Most Of The Day"

Bullying

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bullying"

Century vs Legacy Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century vs Legacy Volleyball"

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shiloh Christian Volleyball"

Vaping Products

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vaping Products"

Not Usual Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Not Usual Weather"

Thursday, October 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, October 10th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Class A Legacy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Legacy"

HS Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Volleyball"

Fuel the Fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fuel the Fight"

New K-9 Unit

Thumbnail for the video titled "New K-9 Unit"

Coat Closet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coat Closet"

Warm Clothing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Warm Clothing"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Statement from Governor and Ag Commissioner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Statement from Governor and Ag Commissioner"

Four Day Work Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four Day Work Week"

Josh Gallion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Josh Gallion"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Travel Warnings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel Warnings"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge