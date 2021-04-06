Social media travel inspo during the coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus
FILE – A man sits on a nearly empty Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Tourists are traveling to Hawaii in larger numbers than officials anticipated, and many are wandering around Waikiki without masks, despite a statewide mandate to wear them in public. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, file)

Have you been dreaming of a vacation? Motel 6 looked at Americans’ social media scrolling habits during the coronavirus pandemic — and found many of us are in need of a vacation.

The average American spent 176 hours on social media looking for travel inspiration during the pandemic, according to the data from Motel 6.

Over half of those surveyed said their next trip will be inspired by something they saw online.

But social media didn’t just serve as a means of travel inspiration, it also helped with our wanderlust.

63% said looking at vacations online helped keep them happy over the past year.

More than two-thirds of respondents said they have tentatively planned a trip for 2021.

But 55% said they’d wait to take that trip until they got their COVID-19 vaccine.

