Social survey: North Dakota needs a haircut worse than 45 other states

North Dakota ranks at #5 in a rankesd list of the states badly needing haircuts.

Only Illinois, Georgia, Minnesota and Massachusetts need haircuts more than North Dakota.

How was such a list compiled?

Health and wellness website healthtrends.com tracked tweets over the past month about needing a haircut during the COVID-19 pandemic. This included relevant hashtags such as #quarantinehair, #covidhair, #needhaircut, and more. Over 300,000 tweets were tracked.

With barbers and hair salons closed across the county in an effort to avoid spreading the virus through close contact, hair has been getting longer and people’s cries for cuts and styles have grown louder in the social universe.

Healthtrends.com put together a map showing the national noise being generated over unruly and unmanageable hair.