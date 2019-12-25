Some Americans are dreading the holidays. Here’s why.

This is considered the most wonderful time of the year, but for some, that means added expenses.

A survey from LendingTree of Americans found some of the following results that may surprise you:

61% of Americans are dreading the winter holidays due to spending, with 57% dreading Christmas specifically.

A typical consumer will spend an average of $602.65 on winter holiday gifts this year. That number skyrockets to $850.38 among parents with children under 18.

Millennials are experiencing more pressure than other generations, with 71% feeling obligated to purchase gifts this holiday season. Nearly 1 in 2 millennials said they want to give the “best” presents.

About a quarter of respondents expect to incur debt this holiday season, and nearly 1 in 5 are still paying off bills from last year’s holidays.

It also revealed that parents don’t want to disappoint their children. Sixty-nine percent of parents with children under the age of 18 are worried about disappointing them this holiday season, and a whopping 75% of parents reported feeling pressured to buy gifts.