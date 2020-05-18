Some nursing homes stole stimulus checks from elderly residents, FTC report says

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and FOX8 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

(WGHP) – The Federal Trade Commission has issued an alert to consumers to be on the lookout for nursing homes and assisted living facilities that are requiring residents who are on Medicaid to sign their stimulus checks over to the facilities.

In a blog post, the FTC says that states around the country have received reports of nursing homes and assisted living facilities claiming that stimulus checks count as “resources” under the rules of federal benefit programs that must be used to pay for services.

The FTC notes that this is not true and encourages consumers to check with loved ones who receive Medicaid and live in these facilities and to file a complaint with their state attorney general if they or a loved one have experienced this issue.

In another blog post directed to businesses, the FTC makes clear that nursing homes and assisted living facilities may not seize stimulus payments from residents simply because they are on Medicaid.

You can learn more about consumer topics and file a consumer complaint online or by calling 1-877-FTC-HELP (382-4357).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

St. Mary's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Baseball"

Monday, May 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, May 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/18"

Food Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Drive"

Tick Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tick Season"

Meal Box Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meal Box Grant"

SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-18-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-18-20"

Good Day Dakota - 4-H family uses extra time to improve agricultural skills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Day Dakota - 4-H family uses extra time to improve agricultural skills"

Robert One Minute 5-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-18"

RICH HOVLAND- josh

Thumbnail for the video titled "RICH HOVLAND- josh"

A-TIPS AND TRICKS- TEA BALL

Thumbnail for the video titled "A-TIPS AND TRICKS- TEA BALL"

Dickinson Athletes read

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Athletes read"

Nascar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nascar"

DMV Still Open

Thumbnail for the video titled "DMV Still Open"

Mall getting back to normal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mall getting back to normal"

New at Harvest

Thumbnail for the video titled "New at Harvest"

Event centers adjust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Event centers adjust"

Robert One Minute 5-17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-17"

Stanley boys golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stanley boys golf"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge