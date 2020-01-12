Some Republicans are Not Satisfied with President Trump’s USMCA Trade Agreement

National News

by: Jessi Turnure

Posted: / Updated:

(WASHINGTON D.C.)– A Senate committee advanced President Trump’s USMCA trade agreement this week, but not all Republicans voted “yes.” There is some push back in Washington.

“I hope it’s something we get to the President very soon,” said Republican Senator Chuck Grassley from Iowa.

Senator Grassley’s committee moved the USMCA trade agreement one step closer to President Trump’s desk this week.

“It’s good for America, it’s good for workers, it’s good for agriculture to the tune of $2.2 billion,” said Republican Senator Roger Wicker from Mississippi.

Senator Wicker was a yes vote, but two of his fellow Republicans voted no, including Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey.

“It’s the first time we’re ever going to go backwards on a trade agreement,” the Republican Senator shared.

…and Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy.

“Our concerns were never addressed,” said Senator Cassidy.

Cassidy says the current agreement isn’t a good deal for oil, gas and energy companies that invest in Mexico.

Unlike NAFTA, under USMCA some businesses, like oil refiners and gas pipeline operators, would be subject to the Mexican legal system.

Cassidy says that could endanger U.S. company investments in Mexico.

“I’m trying to correct that disadvantage,” added Senator Cassidy.

But it’s not likely Cassidy will be able to do that, as Senate leaders push to pass the deal as soon as possible.

“I think the parliamentarian is kind of like God. If they say something’s gotta be done, it’s done,” said Senator Grassley.

The agreement still has to clear a handful of additional committees before a vote by the full Senate.

Grassley hopes to get USMCA done and to the President by the end of the month.

