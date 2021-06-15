Some stolen US military guns used in violent crimes

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota has ranked as the nation’s second-biggest oil producer for nine years, but it’s on the verge of losing that status because oil production is soaring in New Mexico.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported Monday that New Mexico produced 1.16 million barrels of oil per day in March, while North Dakota’s daily oil output that month was 1.11 million barrels.