Some stolen US military guns used in violent crimes

In this April 2, 2015 photo made available by the U.S. Air Force, a senior airman from the 49th Security Forces Squadron in charge of the armory, returns an M4 carbine to a rack at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. The Pentagon used to share annual updates about stolen weapons with Congress, but that requirement ended and public accountability has slipped. The Army and Air Force couldn’t readily tell AP how many weapons are lost or stolen. (Airman 1st Class Aaron Montoya/U.S. Air Force via AP)

An Associated Press investigation has found that at least 1,900 U.S. military firearms were lost or stolen over the last decade. These weapons are intended for war — but some have ended up on America’s streets. Army pistols, for example, were used in violent crimes including shootings and robbery. Pistols, machine guns and automatic assault rifles vanished from military armories, supply warehouses, Navy warships and elsewhere. Security lapses included unlocked doors, sleeping troops and a surveillance system that didn’t record. The Pentagon and armed services say that missing firearms are a tiny fraction of the military’s stockpile, and note that some weapons are recovered.

