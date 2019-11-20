Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Sondland: ‘Everyone was in the loop’

National News

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland testified that he personally worked to get Ukraine to publicly announce investigations that President Trump wanted.

“Was there a quid pro quo, as I testified previously with regards to the White House call and the White House meeting, the answer is yes,” Sondland said.

But he said he didn’t realize the company Burisma was tied to the Bidens. He also said he was not part of a shadow campaign to get Ukraine to cooperate with the president.

“Everyone was in the loop,” Sondland said.

Sondland said President Trump, Vice President Pence, Secretary of State Pompeo, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Former National Security Adviser John Bolton and White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney all went along with the plan.

Sondland told lawmakers he spoke to President Trump directly about the investigations.

Chairman of the Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff said Sondland’s testimony is among the most significant.

“It goes right to the heart of the issue of bribery, as well as other high crimes or misdemeanors,” Schiff said.

Sondland said after he learned military aid to Ukraine was on hold, he came to the conclusion that the aid was also dependent on the investigations.

President Trump mounted his own defense, quoting one conversation in which Sondland asked what he wanted from Ukraine.

“I say to the ambassador in response, I want nothing, I want nothing, I want no quid pro quo,” Trump said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Fort Lincoln

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Lincoln"

Fine Arts Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fine Arts Grant"

Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

BSC VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC VBall"

Macy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Century VBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century VBall"

Independent Living

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Living"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Parshall School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall School"

Parshall Security System

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parshall Security System"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/20"

Why Clouds Can Keep Us Warm In the Morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Clouds Can Keep Us Warm In the Morning"

Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/20"

Wednesday: Light to moderate snow for many throughout the day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Light to moderate snow for many throughout the day"

Freezin' for a Reason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Freezin' for a Reason"

PD New Software

Thumbnail for the video titled "PD New Software"

Bismarck Blizzard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Blizzard"

Edwinton Place

Thumbnail for the video titled "Edwinton Place"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge