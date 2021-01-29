Sources say Canada plans to quarantine travelers in hotels

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- As President Joe Biden seeks bipartisan backing for a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan that includes $1,400 stimulus checks, some Democratic lawmakers are calling for monthly payments of $2,000 "for the duration of this deadly pandemic."

According to a signed letter sent to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and over 50 other House members sought support from the Biden administration for the proposal.