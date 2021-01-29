Sources say Canada plans to quarantine travelers in hotels

National News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
COVID-19, coronavirus

A woman who tested positive for COVID-19 waits in a bus prior to her admission to a former students residence being used to quarantine asymptomatic patients infected with the new coronavirus in Caracas, Venezuela, Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

TORONTO (AP) — An official familiar with the matter says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce stricter restrictions on travelers response to new, likely more contagious variants of the novel coronavirus. That includes making it mandatory for travelers to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense when they arrive in Canada. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition anonymity as they were not authorized to speak ahead of Friday’s planned announcement. Trudeau has said such measures could be imposed suddenly and bluntly warned against nonessential trips abroad. A second official said the reason for new measures is concern over new variants of the virus.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

BSC Oil Program

FURRY FRIDAY JAN 29

NDC JAN 29

Friday, January 29th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

WDA Wrestling

WDA Basketball

Class B Basketball

It's Cookie Time!

Funding Project

SYSK: Dani Bennett

KX Convo: Rep. Kelly Armstrong

LSS to DHS, Refugee Resettlement

HERG Money Left

Twice Blessed Checks

Recent Weather

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/28

Sahara Reopening

Vaping Education

Mobile Homes

Seat Belt Hearing

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News