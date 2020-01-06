South Carolina man finds his stolen dog dead along a highway

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This undated photo provided by Ben Brengle shows his dog Bella. Brengle, of South Carolina, is offering $10,000 for the safe return of his dog after someone stole his truck with the pet inside. (Ben Brengle/Ben.aroundtheworld IG via AP)

(AP) — A South Carolina man whose dog was stolen along with his truck has found the body of his beloved pet alongside a highway.

Charleston police tell WCSC-TV that Ben Brengle found the body of his 2-year-old yellow Labrador retriever mix named Bella early Sunday.

Her body was just blocks from the North Charleston store where she and Brengle’s truck were stolen days before Christmas. He had offered a $10,000 reward for her safe return.

The Post & Courier reports Brengle now plans to hold a service for Bella at Sullivan’s Island.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/6"

human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "human trafficking"

Monday: Mostly Sunny With Increasing Wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday: Mostly Sunny With Increasing Wind"

RND: Child Obesity

Thumbnail for the video titled "RND: Child Obesity"

147 Year-Old Church

Thumbnail for the video titled "147 Year-Old Church"

Flooding Sunday update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flooding Sunday update"

Political Cocaine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Political Cocaine"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-5-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 1-5-19"

Watford PD Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford PD Crash"

our redeemers basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "our redeemers basketball"

200,000 Meals

Thumbnail for the video titled "200,000 Meals"

Pizza Ranch Expands

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pizza Ranch Expands"

HP Pursuit

Thumbnail for the video titled "HP Pursuit"

high school swimming

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school swimming"

junior hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "junior hockey"

high school basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "high school basketball"

Bad Ice Fishing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bad Ice Fishing"

Missing MT Girl 2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing MT Girl 2"

Second Chance Love Story

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Chance Love Story"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge