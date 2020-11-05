South Carolina mom gets 40 years in deaths of 2 babies thrown away in trash bags

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This Dec. 2018 photo provided by Horry County jail in South Carolina shows Alyssa Dayvault. The South Carolina mother on trial for placing two of her newborns in trash bags and throwing them away about a year apart told investigators she blacked out from the pain of delivering the second child alone, waking up 15 minutes later and finding the boy’s face blue. Prosecutors on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, played a recording of Dayvault’s interview with police who were called after Dayvault showed up at the hospital with an infection caused when she did not deliver the placenta along with the baby boy in December 2018. (Horry County jail via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina mother who skipped the trial where she was convicted of homicide by child abuse for throwing two of her newborns in trash bags will spend 40 years in prison.

Alyssa Dayvault’s sentence was handed down Thursday. She turned herself in the day after her trial ended.

The 32-year-old mother hid her pregnancies in 2017 and 2018 from everyone, including her boyfriend and her mother.

She gave birth at her North Myrtle Beach home alone then moments later, put the newborns into trash bags and threw them away.

Dayvault cried and apologized to her family, saying she never meant to harm anyone and that she made a horrible mistake.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/5

Thursday's Forecast: Last last day of widespread 70s

Girl Scouts New Adventure

NDC NOV 5

Bismarck Volleyball

Minot Volleyball

Velva Football

Century Football

Beulah Football

College Contact Tracers

KX Convo: Dr. Mateo

Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Cases Surging

AG, Governor Clash

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/4

Parks and Rec

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/4

Meet the Candidates

Veterans Voices

The Quarter Test

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss