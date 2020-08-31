Coronavirus
South Dakota active coronavirus cases continue to climb

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Active coronavirus cases continue to climb in South Dakota with 187 new positive results.

At the same time, the state reported Monday, hospitalization rates remain well below their peak in May.

No new deaths were reported, so the state’s total remains 167.

Department of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon says fatalities in the previous week were 33% lower than the week before, and the state’s death rate is on a downward trend.

But South Dakota hasn’t reported a decrease in active cases in nearly two weeks. And there are now 105 cases among South Dakotans connected with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

