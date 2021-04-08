South Dakota AG announces promotion to Colonel in Army Reserves

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As he awaits his next court hearing, South Dakota’s Attorney General is celebrating a promotion.

Thursday, Jason Ravnsborg announced on Facebook that he is now a full Colonel in the Army Reserves. He’s been in the military for 24 years and through three deployments.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announces the promotion via his Facebook

Ravnsborg faces three misdemeanor charges for his driving on the night he hit and killed Joe Boever. Charges include distracted driving and driving on the shoulder of the road.

His next hearing is scheduled for May 12, exactly eight months after the crash.

