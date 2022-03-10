PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee examining whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached for his conduct after killing a pedestrian with his car in 2020 will meet to plan how to wrap up its investigation.

But fresh allegations are swirling about the attorney general from one of Gov. Kristi Noem’s top officials.

House lawmakers plan to meet in a closed-door session to discuss how to deliver a report on their investigation. But that discussion may be complicated by a letter that Noem’s public safety secretary sent to the House speaker on Wednesday. It irked some members of the committee as an intrusion into their deliberations.