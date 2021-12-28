South Dakota AG impeachment investigation begins in secrecy

FILE – South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg speaks in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Feb. 23, 2014. South Dakota lawmakers met behind closed doors on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, as they launched an impeachment investigation into the state attorney general for his conduct surrounding a fatal car crash last year. (AP Photo/Dirk Lammers, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are meeting behind closed doors as they launch an impeachment investigation into the state attorney general for his conduct surrounding a fatal car crash last year.

The House Select Committee on Investigation held a private executive session Tuesday to consider whether to recommend impeachment charges against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

A public session is planned for Wednesday.

Ravnsborg pleaded no contest in August to a pair of misdemeanors in the crash that killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever.

Ravnsborg was elected to his first term in 2018.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, a fellow Republican, has called for his ouster.