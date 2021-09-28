South Dakota AG reviewing Noem’s meeting with daughter

FILE — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July 16, 2021, file photo in Des Moines, Iowa. Ethics officials are questioning whether Noem had a conflict of interest by meeting with her daughter and top state officials last year in the governor’s office while her daughter was pursuing a real estate certification. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota attorney general says he is reviewing concerns from state lawmakers over a meeting Gov. Kristi Noem held last year that included both her daughter and a state employee who was overseeing her daughter’s application to become a certified real estate appraiser.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said in a statement that he had been contacted by legislators and that he will review their concerns.

Ravnsborg didn’t immediately respond to a question about what steps he might take.

The attorney general is tasked under state law with issuing legal opinions to lawmakers.

The governor’s office declined to answer detailed questions from The Associated Press about the meeting.