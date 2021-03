SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on the case against South Dakota’s Attorney General.

Jason Ravnsborg faces three misdemeanor charges for his driving on the night he hit and killed Joe Boever.

A status hearing is scheduled for the morning of May 12 – exactly eight months to the day of the deadly crash.

Typically during a status hearing, a judge will find out how the case is progressing, if there’s a plea bargain or if the case will go to trial.