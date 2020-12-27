South Dakota continues to see steady drop in COVID-19 cases

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials are reporting 427 new positive COVID-19 tests, lifting the total number of confirmed cases to 88,648. The state has seen a steady drop in cases since taking over the top spot nationwide earlier this month. The most recent figures by The COVID Tracking Project ranks the state 25th in the country for new cases per capita. The total number of people who have died after contracting COVID-19 remained at 1,446, with no fatalities reported in the Sunday update. The state’s death count is the fifth highest per capita at about 164 deaths per 100,000 people. The number of hospitalizations dropped by 15 from the last report, to 274.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Nedrose Basketball

CHI DOnation

Animal Abuse Protest New Town

Abbey Kubas

Saturday, December 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Huff Hills Opening Day

Aberle Family

Friday, December 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

PAs open practice

Gas Prices Down

Closet 701 Donations

Heaven's Helper's Christmas Meal

Kettle Donations

New Furnace

Foster Homes

Amber's Christmas #OneMinuteForecast

RAPID TESTING

A warm Christmas day with snow chances on the way

NDC DEC 25

KX Convo: Santa Claus

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories