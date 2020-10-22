South Dakota coronavirus hospitalizations reach new high

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized by COVID-19 climbed to a new high in South Dakota for the second consecutive day, with 355 people receiving hospital care.

Health officials also reported 14 more deaths from the virus Thursday, and 948 new confirmed cases.

The state continues see the nation’s second-highest number of new infections per capita over the last two weeks, behind only North Dakota.

About 35% of general-care hospital beds and 36% of Intensive Care Units are available.

The state’s two largest hospital systems have adjusted some elective procedures to free up space and staff for the influx of patients.

