South Dakota COVID-19 hospitalizations close to 400

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in South Dakota broke records for the third straight day as health officials reported 395 people in the state’s hospitals.

The three largest hospital systems, along with the state’s largest organization representing doctors, are planning to launch a campaign to encourage people to wear masks.

Gov. Kristi Noem has repeatedly cast doubt on recommendations from the nation’s top infectious disease experts that widespread masking helps prevent outbreaks from spreading. She has also refused to issue any requirements to wear masks in public.

The state has seen the nation’s second-highest number of new cases per capita over the last two weeks.

