South Dakota COVID-19 hospitalizations hit another record

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota health officials are reporting 11 hospitalizations in the last day due to the coronavirus, boosting the total number of patients in medical facilities to a record 377.

The update released Monday showed 538 new cases of COVID-19, following two straight days in which the state topped 1,000 positive tests.

A total of 38,504 people have been diagnosed with the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The number of fatalities remained at 375 with no new deaths reported Monday.

State Department of Health figures show that more than 35% of inpatient hospital beds are available statewide, as well as nearly 32% of intensive care unit beds.

