Gov. Burgum speaking on COVID-19, other topics
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

South Dakota COVID cases top 1,100; deaths unchanged at 6

National News

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in South Dakota has surpassed 1,100.

Health officials said Wednesday that 180 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last day, bringing the statewide total to 1,168 cases.

The Smithfield Foods meat processing plant in Sioux Falls continues to be a hot spot and accounts for more than half of the state’s total.

As of Wednesday, 644 people who work at the plant or are connected to workers had been infected.

The number of deaths in the state remained unchanged at 6.  

