South Dakota doctors hope virus downtick holds as their state’s deadliest COVID-19 month ends

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Doctors from South Dakota’s largest hospital systems say they hope that a recent downtick in virus cases holds steady after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The state is concluding its deadliest month of the pandemic to date.

Health officials reported three deaths from COVID-19, bringing November’s total of deaths reported to 521. That’s more than all other months of the pandemic combined.

The total death toll from the virus is currently at 946.

The state has seen its average number of new cases reported over the last week decline to 976 a day. But one in every 129 people tested positive in the past week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

ATW: Looking Ahead Towards Winter

ATW: Coaching Brothers

ATW: St. Mary's Football

ATW: Linton-HMB Football

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/30

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/30

Monday's Forecast: Warm and sunny

Top plays of the fall season

Minot State Hockey

"Buy a tree, change a life"

Holiday online shopping scams

Paying it forward

Protecting Christmas gifts

COVID-19 ND Watch 11-29-20

College basketball

College Hockey

A cool down is in store for Sunday

Tips: defrosting your windshield quickly

Camping numbers way up in 2020

COVID-19 ND Watch 11-28-20

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss