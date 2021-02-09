South Dakota GOP lawmakers continue recreational pot push

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Two South Dakota Republican lawmakers focused on regulating recreational marijuana say they will continue to push the Legislature to address the matter.

A circuit court struck down a voter-passed measure to legalize it.

A South Dakota judge has ruled that a constitutional amendment passed by voters to legalize marijuana would have violated the state’s constitution.

But marijuana legalization has stayed on lawmakers’ agenda as pro-marijuana groups plan to appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.

Republican Sen. Brock Greenfield says it is a “very real possibility” that the Legislature would consider legalizing marijuana this session.