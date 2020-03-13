South Dakota governor closes schools, declares emergency

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered a state of emergency and instructed public schools to close starting next week in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials have revealed one more person who tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to nine.

Noem says a drop-off in positive test results and the absence of signs of community spread is “encouraging. But she is taking the step of ordering the state of emergency as a “proactive” measure.

Noem has ordered all public schools to close, high school sports to postpone games, and state employees to work from home.

KELO reports schools have said they will use the opportunity to clean facilities.