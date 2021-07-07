South Dakota governor deploys more Guard troops to border on federal mission

FILE – In this Jan. 2019 file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Pierre, S.D. Noem said in a statement Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, that as part of the state’s settlement with the American Civil Liberties Union, the state will not enforce parts of the laws that made it a crime to direct or encourage others to “riot.” The ACLU sued over the laws, saying they infringed on free speech rights. (AP Photo/James Nord, File)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota National Guard will send 125 soldiers to the United States border with Mexico as part of a federal government mission.

The deployment is expected to last up to a year.

It is in addition to the National Guard force South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is sending as part of a separate effort initiated by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Noem faced backlash last week after using a $1 million donation from a billionaire GOP donor to send up to 50 troops to Texas.

She has defended the move as a way to defray the cost to taxpayers.

The latest National Guard deployment will be paid for with federal funds.