South Dakota governor deploys more Guard troops to border on federal mission

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota National Guard will send 125 soldiers to the United States border with Mexico as part of a federal government mission.
The deployment is expected to last up to a year.
It is in addition to the National Guard force South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is sending as part of a separate effort initiated by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
Noem faced backlash last week after using a $1 million donation from a billionaire GOP donor to send up to 50 troops to Texas.
She has defended the move as a way to defray the cost to taxpayers.
The latest National Guard deployment will be paid for with federal funds.